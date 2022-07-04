Majority of ruling AKP voters do not believe official inflation data - survey
Some 45.8 percent of AKP voters said believed ENAG’s May inflation rate of 160 percent, Metropoll’s “Turkey’s Pulse – June 2022” survey shared on the pollster’s on Twitter found, compared to 42.6 percent who believe the figure announced by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) during the same period.
A total of 11.5 percent of AKP supporters did not express an opinion on the matter.
Turkey’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 73.5 percent in May, according to TÜİK, the highest level since 1998. Price increases in Turkey have gathered momentum after the central bank cut interest rates to 14 percent from 19 percent late last year then kept them unchanged, provoking a sell-off in the lira and a surge in import costs.
But critics maintain the rate is much higher, based on the pinch felt by citizens grappling with surging prices. According to the Inflation Research Group (ENAG), an independent organisation established by economists and academics, the real inflation rate in May in the country measured at more than 160 percent, Gerçek Gündem news site reported.
Those who believe ENAG’s inflation rate of 160 percent measured as 39.6 percent of AKP-ally far right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) voters; 87.2 percent of main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) voters; 84.5 percent of centre-right nationalist Good Party (İP) voters; and 83.5 percent of pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) supporters, the survey found.
A total of 69 percent of those who participated in the survey said that Turkey’s inflation rate was 160 percent, as announced by ENAG in May, as compared to 23.9 percent who said they believed the figure was 74 percent, as announced by TÜİK during the same period. The remaining 7.1 percent of those surveyed did not express an opinion on the matter.
