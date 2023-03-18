What's new

Majority of Democrats Now Sympathize with Palestine over Israel

"For the first time in Gallup’s history of polling on Israel’s violent occupation of Palestine, Democrats now sympathize more with Palestine than they do with Israel, new polling finds. In a poll released Thursday, Gallup found that Palestinians now hold an 11-point lead in Democrats’ sympathies over Israelis, with 49 percent of respondents sympathizing with Palestine and 38 percent with Israel. Thirteen percent responded neither, both or no opinion. This is a large increase in support for Palestinians over last year, when the pollster found that Democrats favored Israel 40 percent to 39 percent. It is a significant shift in opinion over past decades, as favorability for Israeli violence has remained above a plurality of 40 percent since 2001 — the first year that Gallup surveyed this issue — until this year."
 

