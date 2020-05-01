Majority of Asean will choose US over China if forced to decide, survey shows

SINGAPORE — More than six in 10 respondents from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) said they would choose the United States over China if the grouping was forced to align with either power, a survey released on Wednesday (Feb 10) showed. This is an increase from last year’s survey, where 53.6 per cent were in favour of the US.In contrast, only 38.5 per cent chose China, down from 46.4 per cent last year. The survey, titled State of Southeast Asia: 2021, found that the US enjoys stronger support from the following Asean countries:



The Philippines (86.6 per cent)

Vietnam (84 per cent)

Singapore (65.8 per cent)

Indonesia (64.3 per cent)

Thailand (56.5 per cent)

Cambodia (53.8 per cent)

Malaysia (53 per cent)



The remaining three Asean members that chose China were:

Myanmar (51.9 per cent)

Brunei (69.7 per cent)

Laos (80 per cent)



According to the survey’s researchers from the Asean Studies Centre at the think-tank Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, the region’s support for Washington may have increased as a result of the prospect of elevated American engagement with the region under the new Biden administration.

The survey, which coincided with the US presidential elections, was conducted between Nov 18 last year and Jan 10 this year, and it canvassed views from 1,032 academics, policymakers, business people, civil society leaders, the media as well as regional and international organisations from the 10 Asean member states. Now in its third edition, the survey is meant to be a “barometer of the general attitudes and perceptions of interested stakeholders” on important regional developments, the researchers said. CHINA-US INFLUENCE IN SOUTHEAST ASIA Other findings from the survey showed that the economic influence of both the US and China within the region has declined compared to a year ago. Still, an overwhelming 76.3 per cent of the respondents regard China as the most influential economic power, a trend which the researchers said has been consistently held since 2019.



The Asian giant also remains the most influential political-strategic power in the region, although its percentage share dipped from 52.2 per cent in 2020 to 49.1 per cent this year. The US gained some ground in this area, its vote-share climbing from 26.7 per cent last year to 30.4 per cent this year. Respondents were also asked if they had confidence that China will do “the right thing” to contribute to global peace, security, prosperity and governance. This year, 63 per cent of the respondents replied that they either had little confidence or no confidence. This percentage of distrust had increased from 51.5 per cent in 2019 to 60.4 per cent last year. Explaining the region’s declining trust in China, the researchers said the Asian superpower’s economic heft, combined with its military power, is viewed by respondents as a potential threat to their respective country’s interest and sovereignty.“ The region’s best hope is for China to take the mantle of leadership in a manner that does not impinge on the sovereignty and strategic autonomy of its neighbouring countries,” said the researchers.

Read more