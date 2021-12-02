What's new

Majority in US Expect Increased Tensions With China, Want Military Conflict Avoided - Poll

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,181
-5
82,705
Country
China
Location
China
Majority in US Expect Increased Tensions With China, Want Military Conflict Avoided - Poll
Dec. 14 2021

Most US voters expect tensions with China to rise in the foreseeable future, while also saying that both nations should avoid military clashes at all costs, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Americans are more consistently bearish when it comes to the likelihood of rising military tensions with China. Fifty-six percent of voters anticipate that military tensions will increase over the next 12 months", a press release explaining the poll said.

An even higher share (65 percent) see tensions escalating over the next five years, the press release said.

However, a 59 percent majority feels the United States and China should avoid direct military conflict "at all costs", the release said.

Moreover, under the hypothetical scenario in which the US military believes China would be defeated, only a tiny share (15 percent) would favour engaging in such a conflict, the release added.

The poll of 1,999 registered US voters was conducted from 29 November to 1 December, according to the release.

https://www.self.com/story/when-to-...IqPaPZaW-TSxZ247KIlvDU4S4wCDyvkgoi8mSlJL4wK5d
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
America Should Bet on Bangladesh
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
bluesky
B
striver44
Pressures increasing on Indonesia and Malaysia in the South China Sea
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Smarana Mitra
S
Sineva
He led IDF intel gathering on Iran, was ignored and fears Israel is now paying the price
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
116
Views
5K
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
striver44
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
Replies
2
Views
937
rent4country
rent4country
Viet
Taiwan's election result could push US and China closer to conflict
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
3K
qwerrty
qwerrty

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom