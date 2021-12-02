Majority in US Expect Increased Tensions With China, Want Military Conflict Avoided - Poll

Dec. 14 2021Most US voters expect tensions with China to rise in the foreseeable future, while also saying that both nations should avoid military clashes at all costs, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Tuesday.An even higher share (65 percent) see tensions escalating over the next five years, the press release said.However, a 59 percent majority feels the United States and China should avoid direct military conflict "at all costs", the release said.Moreover, under the hypothetical scenario in which the US military believes China would be defeated, only a tiny share (15 percent) would favour engaging in such a conflict, the release added.The poll of 1,999 registered US voters was conducted from 29 November to 1 December, according to the release.