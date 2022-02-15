What's new

Major Vulnerability In Government website shows extremely Sensitive Data

I have found a critical vulnerability in one of the government websites that displays the data of 5000+ Intelligence agents, State institution employees and Sensitive Law enforcement agencies personnel deployed all over Pakistan.

The Data Includes, Their Seniority number, CNIC, Full Name, Designation, Organization they are employed in , Rank, Date of Birth and some other critical info

How did I found this? Here comes the most absurd and idiotic thing. ON GOOGLE SEARCH. THAT LINK to Sensitive data was the 2nd and 3rd Search link on Google.

How did I came upon this link? A state institiuion employee name popped up in newspapers, I typed his name on Google search and that vulnerable link was at TOP OF THE SEARCH.


Unless that Major critical vulnerability is patched. India is on verge of finding the details of our sensitive organization employees and easily impersonate them and do social engineering attacks on a massive scale that we can not recover from

@The Eagle @Foxtrot Alpha @RescueRanger @PanzerKiel Need your help.I'll share the details in PM. Can you pass the info to relevant authorities asap? To close the loophole and vulnerability and atleast encrypt that CLEAR TEXT DATA in their databases?
 
Pakistan really needs to tighten up its cyber space.
 
As a devil's advocate, I may argue that it could be a deliberate leak for misinformation. But ofcourse you can be correct as well.
 
And you could not email/pm anyone on this? You had to post on public forum?
KINDLY DELETE ASAP. At lease remove the details until one of those tagged contact you.
 
@Bratva are you sure it's not one of many seniority lists published by govt ? I mean many of them get published and not just here but in india too.

I will try to contact @Foxtrot Alpha
 

