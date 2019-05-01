What's new

Major tunnel on China-Myanmar railway drilled through

Major tunnel on China-Myanmar railway drilled through
Source: Xinhua| 2021-07-30 17:58:32

KUNMING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A tunnel on the railway linking the Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture and Ruili City in southwest China's Yunnan Province was drilled through on Thursday, marking new progress in the construction of the railway.

With a total length of 14.66 km, the Dapoling Tunnel is located in Yongping County, Dali. It is a major project of the about 330-km-long Dali-Ruili railway, which is a key section of the China-Myanmar international railway corridor, according to China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd.

After 14 years of effort, the tunnel constructors overcame difficulties such as complex geology. After completion, the Dali-Ruili railway is expected to greatly improve transportation in western Yunnan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421035326181498880
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421392148935495680
 
