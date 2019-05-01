Major tunnel on China-Myanmar railway drilled through

KUNMING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A tunnel on the railway linking the Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture and Ruili City in southwest China's Yunnan Province was drilled through on Thursday, marking new progress in the construction of the railway.With a total length of 14.66 km, the Dapoling Tunnel is located in Yongping County, Dali. It is a major project of the about 330-km-long Dali-Ruili railway,, according to China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd.Afterof effort, the tunnel constructors overcame difficulties such as complex geology. After completion, the Dali-Ruili railway is expected to greatly improve transportation in western Yunnan.