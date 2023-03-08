Major Terror Threat: TTP Planning ‘High Intensity Attack’ In Peshawar, CTD Issues Alert

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police’s counter terrorism department (CTD) has issued a threat alert for the city of Peshawar, anticipating a “high intensity attack” from suspected TTP terrorists. The threat alert, signed by SSP Sajjad Hussain of KP police CTD, says that the attack could be similar in nature to the bombing of the Peshawar police lines’ mosque in January this year.
The alert also states that the police could be a specific target of such an attack, and has ordered heightened vigilance at all police gatherings, police stations, traffic headquarters, police lines and other police establishments.
While the alert says that the attack could happen in the next 5-10 days, it also calls for observing all precautionary security measures in order to prevent and preempt any terror attack from taking place.
CTD Issues Alert: TTP Could Attack Peshawar In '5-10 Days'
The threat alert issued by KP's counterterror department warns that the attack could be similar to the Peshawar police lines' mosque bombing.
