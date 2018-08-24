/ Register

Major reshuffle in army hierarchy:

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by ghazi52, Aug 24, 2018 at 9:47 PM.

    Major reshuffle in army hierarchy: Karachi, Rawalpindi get new Corps Commanders

    RAWALPINDI: The army on Friday appointed Lt General Nadeem Raza as Chief of General Staff as as part of a major reshuffle in army hierarchy.

    The transfers and postings saw Gen Raza replace Lt.General Bilal Akbar who has been appointed as Commander 10 Corps (Rawalpindi).

    Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza has been appointed IGC&IT (Inspector General Communication and IT), Lt. Gen Humayun Aziz Commander 5 Corps (Karachi), Lt Gen Muhammad Naeem Ashraf Commander 2 Corps (Multan) and Lt. Gen Abdullah Dogar as Chiarman HIT (Heavy Industries Taxila).
     
    any role of imran khan ? the PM.
     
    How good is Bilal Akbar? Looks like board is impressed by him, commanding the X Corps makes him a candidate for COAS position.
     
    they don't take permission from defence minister ? how come civil govt is out of it ?
     
    COAS does these promotions.
     
    Does anyone know some background info on Lt Gen Muhammad Naeem Ashraf, the new Commander 2 Corps Multan? The army would only appoint it's best general to the Strike Corps right?
     
