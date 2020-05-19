What's new

Major reason for sufferings of Indian Muslims

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359037669150347264



VS




Reality

1. 200 million Muslims are just 4.9% of 88 lakh state and central govt employees

2. Not a single Muslim among 303 MP's of BJP

3. Muslims are only 1% in armed forces ( Not a single Muslim in RAW)

4. In faculties of different universities, Muslims are only 3.7%

5. In foreign office, Muslims are just 3.2%

6. From 1999 to 2013, Muslim representation in police has remained b/w 3 to 4%

7. The postal department had 2.7 lakh employees of whom 5% are Muslim, most in Group D

8. There is no Muslim minister in 15 of 28 states. In the remaining 13 states, there's only one Muslim minister





( Indian Muslims have tried to prove their loyalty every day to Hindu masters yet they are butchered on streets like vegetables, they are raped at will, lynched for fun but they think they are better than Pakistani Muslims :hitwall: )

As Quaid said " Indian Muslims will spend rest of their loves proving loyalty to Hindus"



At the same time I feel extremely offended when people on this forum talk about accommodating the Indian muslims in Pakistan. No Thankyou!!
 
Thankful that he stopped at bashing Pakistan, coz in order to please the communal Hindu majority he might’ve even said “I am among those fortunate people in who’s lifetime Ram Mandir is built, art370 is scrapped, laws against TT were enforced and laws like CAA NRC were passed”.
 
Major reason why Indian muslim MPs have to bash pakistan is because if they dont they are called pakistanis and their patriotism is suspected. Congress is not much diff than BJP, congress has been closet hindutva while BJP as open one.

regards
 
Pakistan never proved itself worthy of moving in. I mean, Indian Muslims would have migrated to Pakistan if Pakistan was worthy. The Muslims of India who moved to Pakistan gave their best to Pakistan, and here we stand( bhayiay, pan khor, makkar, muhajar, or pta nahi kia kia). So basically, the ones who didn't move, were never thought Pakistan to be better then india. And that's the very reason why Pakistani Hindus are running towards India. Many of my Hindu friends have already set their businesses set in India. India anyway have more opportunities. And I as a Pakistani can testify it. In many aspects, Pakistan is in zero to 10000 ratio with India. Indian Muslims are reaching world top organizations, where our Pakistani professionals are reaching? Some managed to reach, and that too after studying in foreign universities. Pakistan ka passport daikh ker adhay ziada log bhag jaty hain.
Aagay ankhain Band rakhni hain tu merzi aapki.
 
