Major reason for sufferings of Indian Muslims

Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 25, 2018
- 4,585
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
VS
Reality
1. 200 million Muslims are just 4.9% of 88 lakh state and central govt employees
2. Not a single Muslim among 303 MP's of BJP
3. Muslims are only 1% in armed forces ( Not a single Muslim in RAW)
4. In faculties of different universities, Muslims are only 3.7%
5. In foreign office, Muslims are just 3.2%
6. From 1999 to 2013, Muslim representation in police has remained b/w 3 to 4%
7. The postal department had 2.7 lakh employees of whom 5% are Muslim, most in Group D
8. There is no Muslim minister in 15 of 28 states. In the remaining 13 states, there's only one Muslim minister
( Indian Muslims have tried to prove their loyalty every day to Hindu masters yet they are butchered on streets like vegetables, they are raped at will, lynched for fun but they think they are better than Pakistani Muslims )
As Quaid said " Indian Muslims will spend rest of their loves proving loyalty to Hindus"
At the same time I feel extremely offended when people on this forum talk about accommodating the Indian muslims in Pakistan. No Thankyou!!