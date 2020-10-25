What's new

Major Parts of CERN's Large Hadron Collider Are Made by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission

Pakistan has become a major contributor to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) located at the underground CERN facility at the border of Switzerland and France.
In case you are wondering, LHC is the world’s largest and most powerful particle collider, the largest and most complex experimental facility ever built, and the largest single machine in the world.

LHC is being used to trace the origins of the Universe. In 2012, LHC also discovered the sub-atomic particle known as the Higgs-Boson.
According to details, a high-rate Resistive Plate Chamber (RPC) installed in the LHC was designed at the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and the National Centre for Physics (NCP) Islamabad while it was manufactured at the Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) Taxila.
There are 300 RPCs installed in the LHC, of which 245 were designed and built in Pakistan.

Pakistan had won the contract for manufacturing 288 RPCS by beating top Chinese and Japanese companies, including Kawasaki Heavy Industries.
Besides, Pakistan has been a major contributor to the LHC in numerous following ways:
  • Detector construction
  • Detector simulation
  • Physics analysis
  • Grid computing
  • Development of different mathematical software
  • Manufacturing of mechanical equipment
  • Alignment of the CMS tracker using lasers
  • Testing of electronic equipment
  • Construction of Barrel Yoke, each of which weighs 35 ton
  • Assembling of CF Fins for the Silicon Trekker’s TOB
  • Construction of 245 out of the 300 chambers of Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS)

Falcon26 said:
I find it strange how such positive stories don’t show up on dawn.
Click to expand...

I remember reading articles about Pakistan becoming a member of CERN...beating India.

www.dawn.com

Pakistan becomes associate member of CERN

Pakistan has thus become the first member of CERN among Asian countries, PAEC announces.
www.dawn.com


www.dawn.com

Pakistan becomes associate member of CERN lab

Chief of the top particle physics lab says Pakistan has been “a strong participant” in CERN research since the 1990s.
www.dawn.com

Yes this particular story is not shared in DAWN.

DAWN actually comes up with lots of positive articles about Pakistan. It is just that it caters to the neutral media and at some times it looks anti Pakistan and pro India too, many a times.

Have read many articles about Kashmir and Indian brutal atrocities in DAWN.
 
