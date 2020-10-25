Major Parts of CERN’s Large Hadron Collider Are Made by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission

Falcon26 said: I find it strange how such positive stories don’t show up on dawn. Click to expand...

Pakistan becomes associate member of CERN Pakistan has thus become the first member of CERN among Asian countries, PAEC announces.

I remember reading articles about Pakistan becoming a member of CERN...beating India.Yes this particular story is not shared in DAWN.DAWN actually comes up with lots of positive articles about Pakistan. It is just that it caters to the neutral media and at some times it looks anti Pakistan and pro India too, many a times.Have read many articles about Kashmir and Indian brutal atrocities in DAWN.