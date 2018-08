Is this joke? Where are figures to prove it?But anyway, If we drill in Baluchistan near Iranian border than we can steal Iranian Oil and Iran have plenty of itSome observers believe that discovery and drilling of oil wells in Balochistan may cause the Iran’s oil to flow towards the province, which is physically located below the level of surface in Iran. Some independent analysts have even claimed that Pakistan is bound for not drilling oil wells in southern Balochistan under a deal with Iran, as the neighboring country would lose most of its oil for its flow toward lower landscape.The geographical view and the landscape in Iran further reinforce the idea of oil flowing from upper surface in Iran to lower surface in Balochistan. With an area of 1,648,000 square kilometers, Iran is located in southwestern Asia. It shares its northern border with the Russia. Its western borders are with Turkey in the north and Iraq in the south. Its southern border is formed by the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman littorals. Its eastern borders are with Afghanistan on the north and Pakistan on the south. Iran’s high interior basin is surrounded by a series of mountain ranges. Most of the country is above 1,500 feet, one-sixth of it over 6,500 high, depicting a sharp contrast to its coastal regions, which are outside the mountain ring.In geographical perspective, if one sees from Iranian side, Balochistan is located on south of its eastern borders. In the north, the 400-mile strip along the Caspian Sea falls sharply from the 10,000-foot height to 90 feet below sea level. In the south, the land drops away from a 2,000 foot plateau, to meet the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.