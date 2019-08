Malik Munawar was among those captured and made prisoner of war by Japanese forces while trying to defend Singapore in World War II . He learned the Japanese language while incarcerated and his fluency brought him to the attention of his captors. They moved him out of the prison camp and enlisted him in the Imperial Japanese Army , where he received special training.When the Indian National Army , led by Subhas Chandra Bose , was formed in 1942, Awan joined its fight for Indian independence from British rule. He was captured by the Allied forces and returned to India to stand trial for treason at the end of World War II.Operation Gibraltar was launched in July 1965 with the aim of Pakistani infiltration of Jammu & Kashmir . Awan, who now held the rank of major, was involved in this, leading troops in heavy fighting at a pass near to Rajouri . He controlled an area of around 750 square KM for a period of three months and, according to Lt General Mahmud Ahmed in his book War 1965, Munawar enjoyed full support from the local population of the valley. By the time the Second Kashmir War ended, Munawar was in effective control of Rajouri valley and welcomed UN military observers who landed in Rajouri valley to monitor the ceasefire.