What's new

Major hydropower station begins water storage in Tibet

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,430
2
69,350
Country
China
Location
China
Major hydropower station begins water storage in Tibet

The Suwalong Hydropower Station, the first large-scale hydropower plant with a designed capacity of 1.2 million kilowatts, began storing water on January 31, 2021, in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The plant is one of the major projects to send electricity from the west to eastern areas in China and is expected to start operations in the second half of 2021.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom