beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 36,430
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Major hydropower station begins water storage in Tibet
The Suwalong Hydropower Station, the first large-scale hydropower plant with a designed capacity of 1.2 million kilowatts, began storing water on January 31, 2021, in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The plant is one of the major projects to send electricity from the west to eastern areas in China and is expected to start operations in the second half of 2021.
The Suwalong Hydropower Station, the first large-scale hydropower plant with a designed capacity of 1.2 million kilowatts, began storing water on January 31, 2021, in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The plant is one of the major projects to send electricity from the west to eastern areas in China and is expected to start operations in the second half of 2021.