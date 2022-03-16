What's new

Major Gradual policy shift of KSA and UAE towards east

The gradual shifting of the Arab world to the eastern block is happening

Recent development states that there will be an increase in mutual cooperation of middle eastern countries with China

Recent highlights are

> UAE announce to Ordered 12 L-15 Advanced Jet trainers (by rejecting western counterparts) (with 36 others on target )

> Chinese weapon sales have increased by 389% to the middle east in the last couple of years

> China offered 5th generation platform to both KSA and UAE which includes TOT

> UAE also awarded Huawei with a 5G contract

> KSA announce to invest in China for over 10 B USD in petro-chemical sector

> KSA is considering using Petro-yuan

> UAE abstain from going against Russia in UNSC

> Both KSA and UAE remained neutral in the Ukraine conflict

> KSA and UAE didn't agree to boost crude oil protection as they have contracted with Russia regarding production and they stated that they will uphold that contract

> Even Biden telephoned them multiple times, both UAE and KSA leaders refuse to talk with him

> UAE was put in the grey list of FATF

> KSA and UAE also considering to send invitation to Chinese President Xi
 
Sooner the better.

Although I fear what US’s response would be. They have chaotic, self centric mindset, filthy republicans.
 

