Guu

This is a near perfect example of 5GW, wherein you try spread -ve propaganda along with misinformation and twist and turn the fact in your favor to accomplish strategic, operational, and tactical objectives. He has been doing this for some time, which tells me that Ajit Doval has given him this task.: a key aspect of 5GW is the make people believe incorrect information, so that they become disappointed and hurt the morale. Therefore, dont heed to this jerkThere is another similar video of this guy, wherein he is saying that his phone-book has list of all Baloch sardars. Which is again half truth, because he will have contact details of people like Hyrbyair Marri, who are on India's payroll, who India has been aiding to spread unrest in Pakistan. On contrary, inline is thewho actually live inFurthermore, what this clown has and have been saying on the national TV should be highlighted at UN, because this is a open confession of India's involvement in Pakistan.That said, somebody needs to update this chucklehead that, BLA is a global terrorist organistan, which is banned by US - this is a massiveand a very tight slap