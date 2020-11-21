Major Gaurav Arya says Khadim Hussein Rizvi was eliminated by the Pakistani government.

Buddhistforlife
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 10, 2018
- 1,911
- -36
- Country
-
- Location
-
Don't forget Major Adnan Sami, he was Pakistan's savior on Feb 27Let me tell you one interesting thing about Gaurav and Vaibhav. Both of them are paid agents of Pakistan. Their task is to penetrate deep into Indian military and civil, specially intelligence circles, gather clitical info and pass it on to our handlers in Singapore.
They seem very anti Pakistan and see, this is 5th gen warfare.
Actually you guys started it by planting Mubasher Luqman, and we gave it an upgrade.
Tariq Fateh is another of our guys.
That's why he was a major....major retard.
Option 3: all of the aboveI don't get it
The way major Gaurav arya is obsessed with Pakistan and every random incident happening inside Pakistan whether it is relevant to India or not
There is only two justifications for this obsession
1 major Arya's mother used to come to meet a Pakistani
2 A Pakistani used to come to his home
Do you know his mother eloped with a Pakistani man when his father was deployed in uk as defense attache?
That seems the most plausible justification for this obsessionOption 3: all of the above
Okay I think its about time to confess the mistakes of my youth years. I am that PakistaniI don't get it
The way major Gaurav arya is obsessed with Pakistan and every random incident happening inside Pakistan whether it is relevant to India or not
There is only two justifications for this obsession
1 major Arya's mother used to come to meet a Pakistani
2 A Pakistani used to come to his home
Yaar dekho tumhari ghalti ki saza hum bhugat rahai hainOkay I think its about time to confess the mistakes of my youth years. I am that Pakistani