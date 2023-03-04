Major Gaurav Arya - New spokesperson of Pakistan army

Last year, Major Arya ran a massive campaign raising funds for IK. While the amount of money raised has never been disclosed, it mus tbe in millions of USD. He also covered Arshad Sharif murder and IK assassination attempt in detail. Most Indians would not have even heard of Arshad's death if it wasnt for the precise analysis done by Major Arya. He also covered Azam Swati episode, firing on PTI protestors and booth capture by PPP in Sindh byelections. That time, Major Arya was being called an IK agent by Pakistan Army.



He has also in the past taken PPP and PMLN to task for corruption and incompetence. He has also criticised Musharraf and his policies(Although after Musharraf's death Major Arya paid tribute to his many accomplishments). He has been critical of Pakistani judiciary and LEAs.



So, to sum it up he has always given a free and fair analysis, he has criticised and commented on anyone and everyone. He is a defence analyst and it is his job to share hie views and research. His vlogs are extremely well researched and truthful. It really goes to show how meritocracy has resulted in IA producing officers of the highest caliber.



Now,he has just mentioned that Pak Army is holding Pak together and is a uniting force, so he is being targeted by the PTI team.