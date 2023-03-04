What's new

Major Gaurav Arya - New spokesperson of Pakistan army

T

Thevilone

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 27, 2023
20
-2
16
Country
India
Location
Ethiopia
Salza said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631586815579676673

Here is the link to Mir Shakil ur Rehman news source :

www.thenews.com.pk

Indian major says Pak Army being harmed from inside

What strategy is behind the praise of major (retd) Gaurav Arya for Pakistan Army?
www.thenews.com.pk
Click to expand...
Last year, Major Arya ran a massive campaign raising funds for IK. While the amount of money raised has never been disclosed, it mus tbe in millions of USD. He also covered Arshad Sharif murder and IK assassination attempt in detail. Most Indians would not have even heard of Arshad's death if it wasnt for the precise analysis done by Major Arya. He also covered Azam Swati episode, firing on PTI protestors and booth capture by PPP in Sindh byelections. That time, Major Arya was being called an IK agent by Pakistan Army.

He has also in the past taken PPP and PMLN to task for corruption and incompetence. He has also criticised Musharraf and his policies(Although after Musharraf's death Major Arya paid tribute to his many accomplishments). He has been critical of Pakistani judiciary and LEAs.

So, to sum it up he has always given a free and fair analysis, he has criticised and commented on anyone and everyone. He is a defence analyst and it is his job to share hie views and research. His vlogs are extremely well researched and truthful. It really goes to show how meritocracy has resulted in IA producing officers of the highest caliber.

Now,he has just mentioned that Pak Army is holding Pak together and is a uniting force, so he is being targeted by the PTI team.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
43,154
3
93,486
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Thevilone said:
Last year, Major Arya ran a massive campaign raising funds for IK. While the amount of money raised has never been disclosed, it mus tbe in millions of USD. He also covered Arshad Sharif murder and IK assassination attempt in detail. Most Indians would not have even heard of Arshad's death if it wasnt for the precise analysis done by Major Arya. He also covered Azam Swati episode, firing on PTI protestors and booth capture by PPP in Sindh byelections. That time, Major Arya was being called an IK agent by Pakistan Army.

He has also in the past taken PPP and PMLN to task for corruption and incompetence. He has also criticised Musharraf and his policies(Although after Musharraf's death Major Arya paid tribute to his many accomplishments). He has been critical of Pakistani judiciary and LEAs.

So, to sum it up he has always given a free and fair analysis, he has criticised and commented on anyone and everyone. He is a defence analyst and it is his job to share hie views and research. His vlogs are extremely well researched and truthful. It really goes to show how meritocracy has resulted in IA producing officers of the highest caliber.

Now,he has just mentioned that Pak Army is holding Pak together and is a uniting force, so he is being targeted by the PTI team.
Click to expand...

In short Major Arya is obsessed with Pakistan

That brings us to the important question

Major arya k ghar koi Pakistani gaya tha ya us ki Ammi Pakistan gayi theen?
 
T

Thevilone

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 27, 2023
20
-2
16
Country
India
Location
Ethiopia
Areesh said:
In short Major Arya is obsessed with Pakistan

That brings us to the important question

Major arya k ghar koi Pakistani gaya tha ya us ki Ammi Pakistan gayi theen?
Click to expand...
Out of 1000s of analysts in various fields, you see only one. Major Arya has covered most nations in detail but his specialisation happens to be Pakistan. It makes sense as he was mostly posted along the LOC during his tenure in the IA.
And Pakistani ko kabhi India aaye nahi. Indians aayt he Lahore 1965 mein, and if there was a single MAN in Pakistani Army they would not be hiding behind nuclear weapons.
Even today, what stops Pak Army to declare NO FIRST USE policy like India? COwards, all of them are cowards.
 
B

Burnol_Wala

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 27, 2023
28
0
20
Country
India
Location
Australia
Areesh said:
In short Major Arya is obsessed with Pakistan

That brings us to the important question

Major arya k ghar koi Pakistani gaya tha ya us ki Ammi Pakistan gayi theen?
Click to expand...
He is just enjoying your economical and political plummet . Let him have his fun
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
43,154
3
93,486
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Thevilone said:
Out of 1000s of analysts in various fields, you see only one. Major Arya has covered most nations in detail but his specialisation happens to be Pakistan. It makes sense as he was mostly posted along the LOC during his tenure in the IA.
And Pakistani ko kabhi India aaye nahi. Indians aayt he Lahore 1965 mein, and if there was a single MAN in Pakistani Army they would not be hiding behind nuclear weapons.
Even today, what stops Pak Army to declare NO FIRST USE policy like India? COwards, all of them are cowards.
Click to expand...

Kaun sai Indians Lahore aa gaye?

BC woh burki Police Station wali picture na laga daina. That police station is right at the border. Nothing big to be proud of

Anyways like other indians Major Arya is a low IQ moron who fools other low IQ morons with parroting things those pajeets want to hear. Don't know why he is being discussed on this forum so much
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
8,747
10
16,125
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Is mayjerk Gaurav Arya anti Pakistan or anti Pak army, think he is both.

And since he is praising Pak army, this puts questions on the Pak army recent conduct, the regime change and all, earlier he was staunch anti Pak army.

Pak army need redemption, course correction and big introspection as to why a sworn enemy is praising Pak army.
 
V

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,195
3
2,718
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Burnol_Wala said:
He is just enjoying your economical and political plummet . Let him have his fun
Click to expand...
Thank you for being honest.

I am sure he is enjoying. He can keep doing so along with most other indians. Perfectly fine.
But, what's irritating us is when shit-stains like him are put on a pedestal (check this thread, need i say more?).

We Pakistanis find it insulting that the majority of our biggest adversary nation are such simpletons. It's a protest to the Creator for giving us such unimaginative enemies. BC, enjoy zarur karo lekin kuch logic to ho baat me. Even sheeple is a too respectable word for people who take this guy seriously.
 
Last edited:
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,982
-36
2,765
Country
India
Location
India
Areesh said:
In short Major Arya is obsessed with Pakistan

That brings us to the important question

Major arya k ghar koi Pakistani gaya tha ya us ki Ammi Pakistan gayi theen?
Click to expand...
In short, many youtubers many came to India because most youtubers of Pakistani the same reason because they sell based on Indian contents for their get better and milk,
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan Army is a powerful and professional institution, being harmed from inside : Indian major
2
Replies
16
Views
368
IceCold
IceCold
313ghazi
Gwadar police book Hidayatur Rehman on murder charge (leader of current protests)
Replies
12
Views
327
hussain0216
hussain0216
daring dude
Pakistan Enemies plan to neutralize Pakistan Army or ISI
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
6K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Falcon26
Lt-Gen Javed Iqbal accused of leaking sensitive information Released from Jail
Replies
11
Views
749
GriffinsRule
GriffinsRule
HAIDER
New Delhi deploying missiles on two borders, claims report
Replies
10
Views
593
walterbibikow
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom