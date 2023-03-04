Major Gaurav Arya - New spokesperson of Pakistan army

Here is the link to Mir Shakil ur Rehman news source :
Indian major says Pak Army being harmed from inside
What strategy is behind the praise of major (retd) Gaurav Arya for Pakistan Army?
www.thenews.com.pk
Last year, Major Arya ran a massive campaign raising funds for IK. While the amount of money raised has never been disclosed, it mus tbe in millions of USD. He also covered Arshad Sharif murder and IK assassination attempt in detail. Most Indians would not have even heard of Arshad's death if it wasnt for the precise analysis done by Major Arya. He also covered Azam Swati episode, firing on PTI protestors and booth capture by PPP in Sindh byelections. That time, Major Arya was being called an IK agent by Pakistan Army.
Last year, Major Arya ran a massive campaign raising funds for IK. While the amount of money raised has never been disclosed, it mus tbe in millions of USD. He also covered Arshad Sharif murder and IK assassination attempt in detail. Most Indians would not have even heard of Arshad's death if it wasnt for the precise analysis done by Major Arya. He also covered Azam Swati episode, firing on PTI protestors and booth capture by PPP in Sindh byelections. That time, Major Arya was being called an IK agent by Pakistan Army.
He has also in the past taken PPP and PMLN to task for corruption and incompetence. He has also criticised Musharraf and his policies(Although after Musharraf's death Major Arya paid tribute to his many accomplishments). He has been critical of Pakistani judiciary and LEAs.
So, to sum it up he has always given a free and fair analysis, he has criticised and commented on anyone and everyone. He is a defence analyst and it is his job to share hie views and research. His vlogs are extremely well researched and truthful. It really goes to show how meritocracy has resulted in IA producing officers of the highest caliber.
Now,he has just mentioned that Pak Army is holding Pak together and is a uniting force, so he is being targeted by the PTI team.
In short Major Arya is obsessed with Pakistan
That brings us to the important question
Major arya k ghar koi Pakistani gaya tha ya us ki Ammi Pakistan gayi theen?
Out of 1000s of analysts in various fields, you see only one. Major Arya has covered most nations in detail but his specialisation happens to be Pakistan. It makes sense as he was mostly posted along the LOC during his tenure in the IA.
New Recruit
He is just enjoying your economical and political plummet . Let him have his fun
Out of 1000s of analysts in various fields, you see only one. Major Arya has covered most nations in detail but his specialisation happens to be Pakistan. It makes sense as he was mostly posted along the LOC during his tenure in the IA.
And Pakistani ko kabhi India aaye nahi. Indians aayt he Lahore 1965 mein, and if there was a single MAN in Pakistani Army they would not be hiding behind nuclear weapons.
Even today, what stops Pak Army to declare NO FIRST USE policy like India? COwards, all of them are cowards.
He is just enjoying your economical and political plummet . Let him have his fun
Thank you for being honest.He is just enjoying your economical and political plummet . Let him have his fun
In short, many youtubers many came to India because most youtubers of Pakistani the same reason because they sell based on Indian contents for their get better and milk,
Nwh this runaway major is too much obsessed with Pakistan
There should be some logical reasoning behind it
BC, enjoy zarur karo lekin kuch logic to ho baat me.