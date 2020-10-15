What's new

Major Gaurav Arya Mocked for Tweeting Fake Letter

In yet another failed attempt, Indian Major is caught lying & manipulating through social media account merely to meddle & interfere into Pakistani politics to show support for their last of the pawns. Nonetheless, it doesn't matter how many times they are caught red handed but we are dealing with an enemy having no moral or dignity or even self respect. Moreover, one can understand that how the followership is fooled and RSS/BJP voters are somehow shown with fake muscle.

Since the political arena is hot nowadays whereby no one else but Military has been targeted through mischief and lies; their attempts of slander failed so they are now going ahead with fake letters & blames. It is in-fact a proof that most of Indian covert/overt success is nothing but a drama orchestrated on the basis of low quality script having all the lies.

Indian Retd mouthpieces are only good with lies or using proxies into any domain be it terrorists with weapons, pen or even within political circles.

WhatsApp Image 2020-10-15 at 7.58.36 PM.jpeg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1316608687792820224
 
Prince Kassad said:
is the army now involved in police work?
Click to expand...
No but Indian Major is surely high on some low quality Afghan opium. Seems like you failed likewise to see the truth but had to ask a question which is already debunked. I am disappointed to see less of sane minds blinded to see the truth.
 
