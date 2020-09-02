Major Gaurav Arya: How to spread terrorism in Pakistan?

JackTheRipper said: Our stupid Pakistani nation is worried about Indians for Corona Virus , but what Indians wants in Pakistan ?



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1383886179913793536 Click to expand...

Dalit said: Our nation is too stupid to understand the viciousness of the enemy. Click to expand...

I wouldn't worry he retired as a major because he was stupid.Barking dogs seldom biteAkhi..the hatred prophet Muhammed faced was far worse. Yet the Arabian panninusla was won over by Islam because of its mercy.