Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), July 12: "Go back Indian dogs, Go back Indian dogs... In front of our establishment people are shouting," says Raghu G C, Engineer, Boarder Road Organisation who was a month back deputed by the Indian Army to currently conflict-ridden Jammu and Kashmir. The saffron party (BJP) that stepped into the legislative assembly seems forgotten the long history of people-army conflict in the region. Or thought of found a way of dealing the problem to make separatists declare "we are integral part of India." As assembly elections in the valley signalled the 'Modi wave'. Two houses of Kashmiri Pundits have been torched. And this is after eight years. In no clashes this was happened after 2008. The encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Wani who is social media savvy and poster boy of Kashmir broke this brief eight years of history.

Both the BJP and the PDP (People' democratic Party) are in a worry on taking control of situation as civilians have took to streets fighting the Indian Army. Indefinite curfew has been imposed in many parts of the Kashmir. After 36 hours, BSNL network is functioning in the valley. After the government found there was no let-up in the spiralling of the violence, mobile services were stopped. However after 36 hours of the stoppage BSNL is operating for communication. The OneIndia spoke to a BSLN user, Raghu and Engineer working for Indian Army, to put out the perceptive of army man before the readers outside Jammu and Kashmir. From past 36 hours he remained out of touch with his family. "People are staging demonstration infront of our army quarters," said Raghu who is seeing this phenomenan with his new eye as he started working in the state recently. Raghu, whose residing establishment is just 4 KMs away from popular Jawaharlal tunnel; wondered why Kashmiri people are shouting a slogan 'go back Indian dogs' and treating Indian army men as foreigners. He ironically laughed before making a statement "protesters consider Indian army as outsiders and not one among them."

Raghu further speaking said Wani was killed at Bumdoora village of Kokernag which is also close to his resting base. "It is said that while Wani was returning from a mosque offering prayers he was killed. His visit to the mosque was the information gathered by Intelligence Bureau, is what believed among the mass here," Raghu added. Brother of Wani too was killed in a same manner by the army while Wani was 15 and this led him to join Hizbul Mujahideen. When asked has army was not meticulous in dealing with Wani's case and caused violence, Raghu opined "you talk about civilians killed by the paramilitary but why there is no debate on duty men killed by separatists?" Raghu questioned