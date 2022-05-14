What's new

Major Gaurav Arya and the Rest of India are Having a Time of their Life, Courtesy Imran Khan

One of Pakistan's Staunchest haters and ill-wishers, Major Gaurav Arya has become a big fan of Imran Khan in recent months. I am amazed that all of our super-patriots have put a blind eye to his daily tweets in praise of Imran Khan. Whatever political circus is happening in Pakistan, he is definitely loving it.
There are hundreds of Tweets of anti-Pakistan hard-line elements in India rejoicing IKs rhetoric, I will only share a few of the major Gauravs here.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523901482185428993
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518103430379630592
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512477195658153989
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510816179329245184

Politics aside I would love to see Imran moderate his Rhetoric and not give Indians material on a daily basis to make fun of us. Their media outlets are making headlines on Imran's speeches daily.
 
Gaurav Arya is actually supporting the regime changers. Even a dumb can see through this.
He knows if IK will be successful then there will be huge trouble for India.
Just to give some examples IK got Pakistan J10s and Pakistan was soon to get J20s and if these regime changers remain Pak will get nothing, not even F 16s.
India was under huge pressure of two front war, the pressure has been released by the regime changers.
Rss and Hindu extremists planning genocide of Muslims in India now imported Pak government will not speak against it.
 
"beggers are not choosers" and "american ventilators" had ought to be enough for a person with one drop of shame to die of shame!!

a tooei wal of noon leak cannot fulfil that criteria.
 

