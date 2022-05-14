Major Gaurav Arya and the Rest of India are Having a Time of their Life, Courtesy Imran Khan

Gaurav Arya is actually supporting the regime changers. Even a dumb can see through this.

He knows if IK will be successful then there will be huge trouble for India.

Just to give some examples IK got Pakistan J10s and Pakistan was soon to get J20s and if these regime changers remain Pak will get nothing, not even F 16s.

India was under huge pressure of two front war, the pressure has been released by the regime changers.

Rss and Hindu extremists planning genocide of Muslims in India now imported Pak government will not speak against it.