Major Gaurav Arya and the Rest of India are Having a Time of their Life, Courtesy Imran Khan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
- Sep 26, 2018
One of Pakistan's Staunchest haters and ill-wishers, Major Gaurav Arya has become a big fan of Imran Khan in recent months. I am amazed that all of our super-patriots have put a blind eye to his daily tweets in praise of Imran Khan. Whatever political circus is happening in Pakistan, he is definitely loving it.
There are hundreds of Tweets of anti-Pakistan hard-line elements in India rejoicing IKs rhetoric, I will only share a few of the major Gauravs here.
Politics aside I would love to see Imran moderate his Rhetoric and not give Indians material on a daily basis to make fun of us. Their media outlets are making headlines on Imran's speeches daily.
