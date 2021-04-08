What's new

Major European shipbuilding companies are competing with each other to win the contract to sell Egypt 20 patrol boats and 6 corvettes

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,848
19
21,873
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
مصر تتسلم 25 صاروخًا من طراز Aster-15 من أصل 50 صاروخ للدفاع الجوي


African Intelligence, which is close to European intelligence, reported that major European shipbuilding companies are competing with each other to win a contract to sell Egypt 20 patrol boats and 6 corvettes.

It said that the competing companies are the Dutch "Damen", "Fincantieri", the Italian "and" Navantia "of Spain, in addition to the French companies," OCEA "and" CMN ".

According to the source, Egypt has set a basic condition, which is the transfer of technology and knowledge locally, as happened in the Gowind Corvette deal with France.

The website also mentioned that President El-Sisi and the Commander of the Navy discussed with the German company Lürssen the construction of various ship models and the transfer of technical knowledge and training to the Egyptian Navy crews.


https://www.defense-arabic.com/2021/04/07/كبرى-الشركات-الأوروبية-المصنعة-للسفن/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom