China is meritocracy. The difference between autocracy and meritocracy is where those elites come from, whom are they responsible for, who do the supervision. Most of China elites in the government come from the bottom of the society. They climb the political career ladder like in any big enterprises. Performance, leadership, responsibilities, accountability are the KPIs. In autocratic system, the elites may base on blood, nepotism, caste system, or theocracy. Those elites were born with a silver spoon in your mouth. I think that's the major difference between China meritocracy and many other autocratic countries.