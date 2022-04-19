What's new

Major Cyber Security Breach in Indian Military

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,323
176
143,925
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

Intelligence agencies flag major cyber-security breach in military​


The intelligence agencies discovered a major cyber-security breach in the Indian military setup allegedly involving military officials with suspected links to enemy countries. According to sources, an inquiry has been ordered into the issue.

www.indiatoday.in

Intelligence agencies flag major cyber-security breach in military

The intelligence agencies discovered a major cyber-security breach in the Indian military setup allegedly involving military officials with suspected links to enemy countries. According to sources, an inquiry has been ordered into the issue.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Bilal9
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Replies
0
Views
241
Bilal9
Bilal9
Bilal9
Bangladesh overtakes Israel on Cyber Security Index
Replies
0
Views
472
Bilal9
Bilal9
G
Cyber attack hits state-run terminal at India’s top container port
Replies
0
Views
292
GiG
G
P
RAW cyber network unearthed in Karachi
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
The Eagle
The Eagle
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China continues to pose cyber security threats to India
Replies
2
Views
460
jamahir
jamahir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom