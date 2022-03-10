What's new

Major Chinese ports container volume up 18.1% for late Feb, Export container volume increased 26.7%, domestic volume declined 2%

Major Chinese ports container volume up 18.1% for late Feb, Export container volume increased 26.7%, domestic volume declined 2%​

Photo: Ningbo - Zhoushan

ningbo-zhoushan port 07.jpg

Container volume at eight major Chinese ports increased 18.1% year-on-year for late February as factories returned to work after Chinese New Year.
Katherine Si | Mar 10, 2022

Export container volume increased 26.7% while the domestic volume declined 2% in late Feb. Among which, the port of Shanghai, Ningbo-Zhoushan and Xiamen posted a growth rate of over 30%.

Cargo throughput at major coastal hub ports increased 10.2% while international trade cargo throughput increased 2.1%.

Crude oil shipments at major coastal ports dropped 7.4% year-on-year while the port inventory also declined 1.2%.

Metal ore shipments at major Chinese ports increased 7.2%, among which the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan posted a growth rate of over 30%.

In late February, cargo throughput and container volume at three major Yangtze river ports, Nanjing, Wuhan and Chongqing, increased 19.9% and 13.2%, respectively.

For the whole month of February, cargo throughput at major Chinese coastal ports increased 2.5% year-on-year, while the container volume at eight major ports increased 2.8%.

www.seatrade-maritime.com

Major Chinese ports container volume up 18.1% for late Feb

Container volume at eight major Chinese ports increased 18.1% year-on-year for late February as factories returned to work after Chinese New Year.
www.seatrade-maritime.com
 

