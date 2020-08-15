/ Register

  • Saturday, August 15, 2020

Major changes expected in Karachi through NCOC platform, says Asad Umar

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Morpheus, Aug 15, 2020 at 1:36 AM.

  1. Aug 15, 2020 at 1:36 AM #1
    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,554
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,906 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Major changes expected in Karachi through NCOC platform, says Asad Umar
    Web Desk On Aug 15, 2020 Last updated Aug 15, 2020
    ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Friday that the federal government will remove the sense of deprivation of the citizens of Karachi and give ‘good news’ to the Karachiites, ARY News reported.

    Asad Umar hinted ‘major changes’ in the metropolis under the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC). He criticised that the citizens of the economic hub of Pakistan were deprived of their basic rights by politicising its issues.

    He said that the country’s largest port was located in Karachi and development of the metropolis was equivalent to the development of Pakistan. Umar added that many issues could be resolved within the boundaries of the 18th amendment if all stakeholders exhibit seriousness.

    However, the federal minister did not disclose the details of the upcoming decisions which would change the fate of the metropolis facing severe troubles of power outages, shortage of clean water and destroyed infrastructure.

    The statement came forth after the important meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Islamabad on Thursday. They discussed the matters related to rain disasters in Sindh and issues of Karachi.

    PM Imran Khan had said that he was fully aware of the miseries of the citizens of Karachi and the federal government will not leave Karachiites alone.

    https://arynews.tv/en/major-changes-karachi-ncoc-asad-umar/
    ----------------
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 15, 2020 at 2:26 AM #2
    PaklovesTurkiye

    PaklovesTurkiye SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,184
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +9 / 15,166 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Establishment needs to give full backing to this
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 15, 2020 at 2:38 AM #3
    mourning sage

    mourning sage FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    407
    Joined:
    Jun 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 311 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    That really is the only way. IK can't wither off the the combined *** fart of PPP and N. N can be kept in check by NAB but the establishment has to come forth if Khan is to deliver in Karachi.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 15, 2020 at 3:04 AM #4
    Cygnus Black

    Cygnus Black FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    584
    Joined:
    Dec 15, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 831 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Good news. PPP wouldn't mind taking a break from constant abuses and racism towards Sindhis if Federal government takes control of the city until the situation in Karachi normalizes.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 1, Guests: 1)