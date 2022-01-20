Major Breakthrough: Pakistan and Tethyan Copper Company(TCC) have agreed over 50 per cent shares over Reko Diq

313ghazi said: 50% of our precious national resources and we consider it a win. Pathetic.



What is the total value of the mine?

So which Pakistani company has the capacity/technology as well as equipment to extract such resources??? Pakistani government is not Chinese govt., Pak govt cannot even run an 1970s era steel mill and you expect it to come up with tech and huge funds necessary to extract copperExtracting resources is one of the most costly, technology incentive industries in the world with very little rate of return. Unless there was a vertical supply chain integration with high value added products using copper, which Pakistan also has neither.This would be considered a huge win taking the above into light.