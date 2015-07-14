Major Announcement expected on Troop withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan

Trump is expected to annouce in a few hours drawing down troops from Iraq by a third, down to 3500 but something larger maybe in the works for Afghanistan.
The incoming US ambassador to Afghanistan (pending his confirmation by the senate) wants to withdraw all troops immediately.
The incoming US ambassador to Afghanistan (pending his confirmation by the senate) wants to withdraw all troops immediately.
Trump's pick for Afghanistan ambassador wants to withdraw US troops immediately
Will Ruger has been trying to end the war for years.
www.motherjones.com