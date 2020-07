Major Airfield Expansion On Wake Island Seen By Satellite As U.S. Preps For Pacific Fight

America's remote island outpost in the Pacific is an essential fallback point for pushing airpower west during a major conflict. ​



USS Theodore Roosevelt operating off Wake Island.

B-2 Spirit operating from Wake Island.

A Navy MH-60S flies along Wake Island's narrow coast, with one of its historical gun emplacements visible.

F-22s over Wake Island—America's massive investment in short-range tactical airpower is ill-suited for the Pacific Theater, making Wake Island an absolutely key component of the 'tanker bridge' that will be required to shuttle fighters like the F-22 over thousands of miles to the front lines of a peer state conflict in Asia.