What's new

Maj Guarva Arya accepted Raw involve in religious unrest in Pakistan

Marker

Marker

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2019
189
3
228
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This interview another stage of covert operation to disrupt peace in Pakistan.

Pakistani Government should take up this case to International institutes. Foreign ministry must aggressively take action by approaching various international forums and countries.

Public should restrain to take law into their hands and ISI and other intelligence agencies take appropriate actions against these agents.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Green Arrow Fake Tweet by Maj Gen (R) B D Bakshi about Pak Army Pakistan Army 22
Shah_Deu Is Azad Kashmir Retrievable? with Dr. Subramanian Swamy and Maj. Gaurav Arya Strategic & Foreign Affairs 160
Yankee-stani Interview with a Mujahid: Maj Gen Tajammal Hussain Malik from 2001 Pakistan History 1
Pakistan Ka Beta CJCSC welcomed Chinese Medical team led by Maj General - April 2020 Pakistan Army 2
Signalian Chasing Down Terror - Maj Jahanzeb Adnan Pakistan's Internal Security 0
Signalian Behind the Enemy Lines - Maj Abdul Wahid Danish ( ISI officer ) Pakistan Army 6
Dil_Pakistan Pakistan Army Appoints New DG ISPR, to Replace Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor Pakistan Army 119
Xestan Ministers, DG ANF Maj. Gen. Arif Malik spar over Rana Sanaullah case in Cabinet meeting Insaf - Justice 0
S Pakistani Tea is Fantastic || Akcent Met DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor || Akcent Visits Pakistan Pakistan Tourism 18
The Eagle Commander of the Qatar Emiri Guard Maj. Gen. Hazza bin Khalil Muhammad Al-Shahwani called on COAS Pakistan Army 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top