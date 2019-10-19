Maj Gen Main Ullah elected Deputy Force Commander of UNMISS | daily sun Major General Main Ullah Chowdhury of Bangladesh Army has been elected Deputy Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). The development was confirmed by ISPR in a press release on Saturday. From now on, the Bangladesh Army officer will discharge his service assuming

Major General Main Ullah Chowdhury of Bangladesh Army has been elected Deputy Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).The development was confirmed by ISPR in a press release on Saturday.From now on, the Bangladesh Army officer will discharge his service assuming the new office in the UN peacekeeping operations in South Sudan.Bangladesh continues to lead the efforts of the global body to maintain peace and stability in different troubled parts of the world.