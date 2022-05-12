Maj Gaurav explains to Imran khan "hosh key nakun lein"

ziaulislam
Maj gaurav is very friendly to pakistan PTI should listen to him
Maj Guarav is Patwari and loves Gen Bajwa just like Indians here on Pdf
Maj Guarav is Patwari and loves Gen Bajwa just like Indians here on Pdf
How dare you youthia say against hazrat maj gauravHe doesn't hate just Pakistan but also Islam. See with whom he sits and has company with.
What do you mean? Major Gaurav is patriotic to Pakistan?He is very patriotic to indo-pakistan just like nawaz sharif
Wow. Seems like an explosive interview. Much watch later
He loves people of pakistan like nawaz sharifWhat do you mean? Major Gaurav is patriotic to Pakistan?
He is patriotic to Patwari league just like youWhat do you mean? Major Gaurav is patriotic to Pakistan?
Nawaz loves people in London. You are clearly mistaken about his locationHe loves people of pakistan like nawaz sharif