Maj Abdul Wahab Shaheed....His dead body is still somewhere on the top-Kargil war 1999

Maj Abdul Wahab Shaheed.....Sitara e Jurat,Tamgha e Bisalat......Baloch Regiment.....Kargil 1999.Maj Abdul Wahab a gallant baloch officer was awarded Tamgha e Bisalat for capturing most wanted terrorists from karachi...later on he was posted to NLI during Kargil operation in 1999.....He along with his troops built strong bunkers and posts at kargil front....The enemy attacked many times again and again at Maj Abdul Wahab's post but each time it was repulsed.Maj Abdul Wahab himself killed two indian junior commisioned officers in hand to hand combat and many other ranks aswell.Maj Wahab and his men inflicted heavy losses on the enemy and the enemy's dream to capture the posts was shattered.....later on the indians attacked his post with full force,,,they had more then 700 soldiers also they had support of BOFOR artillery guns and Air force....on this side Maj Abdul Wahab was smiling,standing firm and ready to face any challenge with his only 50 odd men.....Heavy firing started from both sides....the enemy was coming waves after waves....one wave was cleared by Maj Abdul Wahab then came the other and then another and another...it di'nt stop...indians were there with a huge number of force...still indians could not advance towards his posts till 2 days...after 2 days Maj Abdul Wahab was short of ammunation....when the indians tried to come near his post,,,he and his men threw huge rocks at them from the top of the hill and killed them in this manner.Finally one by one his men embraced shahadat during these 2 days....he was left with few of them only...but still he carried on with the fight not giving up,,,,at the same very moment an enemy rocket launcher fired direct rockets at his posts and Maj Wahab fell on the ground after he was raised up in the air due to the impact of the rockets....he was badly injured,,he had a broken left leg....and except for 3,,,all of his men had embraced shahadat by now...1 of them was badly injured ,,,Maj Wahab ordered his leftover 2 men to take him back to the base camp for medical treatment...but they refused to leave Maj Wahab alone...there he shouted at them that (its AN ORDER)....and they left for the base camp....One of these men told later when he was asked about maj Wahab that the last time he saw Maj Wahab,,he was bleeding badly and was sitting along a big rock with a broken leg,,,holding a sten gun in his hand pointing towards enemy and shouting at him to go back......Maj Wahab embraced shahadat waiting for the enemy in this manner..........His dead body is still somewhere on the top.........He was awarded Sitara e Jurat.