Maize production in Bangladesh rises sharply in last decade

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: November 14, 2020 11:44:36 | Updated: November 14, 2020 11:49:20File photo (Collected)Bangladesh’s maize production reached 5.4 million metric tonnes showing a sharp rise in the last one decade.However, the annual demand for maize still stands at 6.5 million to 7.0 million (65-70 lakh) metric tonnes.Citing the statistics of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute, the Ministry of Agriculture in a statement on Saturday said the production of maize in the country was some 750,000 metric tonnes in 2009, which has increased to 5.4 million metric tonnes this year.The country has produced some 1.25 million metric tonnes of wheat in 2020, the statement says.The data was presented at a virtual meeting organised by the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) and Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute on Friday night.Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak was present at the function as the chief guest with Director General of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) Martin Kropff in the chair.Agriculture secretary Md. Mesbahul Islam also attended the function as the special guest.Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdur Razzak said in the next 5 years, maize production will be increased to 10 million tonnes per year.There is immense potential for maize cultivation in the count