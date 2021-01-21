What's new

Maiza Hameed (PML-N) Drunk During PDM Rally !

Imagine a country being such a hell-hole where celebs, public figures, politicians etc break law on video over and over---and there's no prosecution. How do you expect an average man to absord the 'rule of law' into his daily life?

There are videos of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and even some religious figures drinking openly and being drunk. All of them should be prosecuted and given the sentence for alcohol consumptions that in the law. Anything short of that, and Pakistan will remain what it is (Hint: What Trump called some third world nations)
 
I have seen her few times on talk shows, by the looks, it seems she is drunk and is holding hands with another lady, if she is suffering some kind of medical condition as some are trying to save her, Maiza shouldn't be attending protest especially during pandemic, should be staying at home resting.
 
