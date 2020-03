It seems Pakistani politicians and its media can stoop to new lows in their animosity against Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Maiza Hameed had pick up bones with Imran Khan's criticism of Modi.







Even though, we all know Modi himself has realised his mistakes and apologised to the Indians.

The love of PMLN for India , and especially for Modi is quiet clear.

Probably Maiza is working on the instructions of Maryam, who knows.

Click to expand...