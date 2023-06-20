Mainstream Pakistani Journalism is dead, but Social Media Journalism is becoming the norm

Neelo said:





Been very impressed with this guy Waqas….just recently started his YouTube channel brief.pk…his Twitter handle is already popular.



Haider Mehdi is another one….only got to know him through Waqas….they now do live streams together online.



Wajahat Khan seems to have seen the light.







I'm surprised at Wajahat Khan. It's like a complete 180 degrees for him. I'm guessing he had some falling out before this May 9th issue. Some people did mention it a while back of a rift but haven't had the time to dig in and see what it was about.They can try and block or close down the internet. Eventually, people will follow the news online, and it's not something you can control.