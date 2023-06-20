Mainstream Pakistani Journalism is dead, but Social Media Journalism is becoming the norm

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. GHQ muzzled the media, and the people went online.…I’d argue it was Arshad Sharif who really made it big online first…his videos always crossed 100K. RIP.
Been very impressed with this guy Waqas….just recently started his YouTube channel brief.pk…his Twitter handle is already popular.
Haider Mehdi is another one….only got to know him through Waqas….they now do live streams together online.
Wajahat Khan seems to have seen the light.
How long before the boots block internet?
