Mainland's non-finance FDI rises by 11.8% in April



Growth of non-financial sector foreign direct investment on the Chinese mainland surged 11.8 percent year-on-year in April, compared with a decline of 14.1 percent in March

that of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations increased 13 percent year-on-year in the first four months

As China flattens the COVID-19 curve and steadily returns to normality, he stressed that the Chinese economy is best placed to emerge as the world's strongest from the crisis