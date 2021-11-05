What's new

Mainland to pursue criminal responsibility for diehard Taiwan secessionists, effective for life: State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

Mainland to pursue criminal responsibility for diehard Taiwan secessionists, effective for life: State Council Taiwan Affairs Office
Global Times
21:03 Nov 05 2021

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said the mainland will punish diehard Taiwan secessionists, prohibit them and their families from entering mainland, HK and Macao, restrict their associated institutes from seeking business cooperation in the mainland.

Mainland will pursue criminal responsibility for diehard Taiwan secessionists and they will be in effect for life. Soo Tsing-tshiong, head of Taiwan executive authority, Joseph Wu, head of external affairs authority, and You Si-kun, head of legislative body, are on the blacklist.
 
Long overdue....

China sanction against those western clown are working well.
 
