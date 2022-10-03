Main task of spy agencies is security, not ‘political engineering’: Imran​

imadul said: Finally someone genuine standing up to Gestapo, but it is to be seen what IK would do when he becomes PM again.

May be still wait for one term and then take action in 2nd term. Click to expand...

Maea said: Yet he himself used them to his advantage. Yeh churan kisi or ko becho Khan sab. Click to expand...

The amount of anger against the neutrals at this moment is unimaginable. any action will have to be taken now while the public is behind him, while the iron is hot, so to speak.. as he settles into his PM ship, he'll have to make hard decisions to prevent the country from going tits us thanks to this little RCO experiment of the neutrals and the tajarba kari of PML-N, which will only weaken his support base as time goes on. even if he is allowed to rule with stability and brings properity, the people will evenutally forget the neutrals' shameful role and they will be back to backdoor manipulations once againLet me know when you find the angel leader you are looking for, will you? One who's never did or said anything wrong. Has ALWAYS stood by principles. Then, let's see you get him elected to a position where has can make change.