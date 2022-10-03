Main task of spy agencies is security, not ‘political engineering’: Imran​

,.,.,.
News Desk
October 03, 2022
Former prime minister Imran Khan has criticised the country’s intelligence agencies over the recent audio leaks – purportedly featuring conversations of incumbent and previous high-level government officials including the premier – saying that their primary responsibility is ensuring security rather than indulging in “political engineering”.
In an interview with a local TV channel, the PTI chairman said tapping of the prime minister’s secure line and subsequent audio leaks was a “very serious security lapse”.
Imran, who was ousted from power through a vote of no-confidence in April this year, said the leaked audio clips of the prime minister posed a serious threat to the country’s national security as the conversations may contain content that could be useful for hostile foreign elements.
“Question must be asked from security agencies as to who is responsible for this major security breach at the PM House.”
“You are threatening people on social media. This is not your real job... political engineering is not your job, your job is to secure the country,” he remarked.
