Main task of spy agencies is security, not ‘political engineering’: Imran

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Tapping of prime minister’s secure line is a ‘very serious security lapse’, says PTI chief


October 03, 2022

Former prime minister Imran Khan has criticised the country’s intelligence agencies over the recent audio leaks – purportedly featuring conversations of incumbent and previous high-level government officials including the premier – saying that their primary responsibility is ensuring security rather than indulging in “political engineering”.

In an interview with a local TV channel, the PTI chairman said tapping of the prime minister’s secure line and subsequent audio leaks was a “very serious security lapse”.

Imran, who was ousted from power through a vote of no-confidence in April this year, said the leaked audio clips of the prime minister posed a serious threat to the country’s national security as the conversations may contain content that could be useful for hostile foreign elements.

“Question must be asked from security agencies as to who is responsible for this major security breach at the PM House.”

“You are threatening people on social media. This is not your real job... political engineering is not your job, your job is to secure the country,” he remarked.


Finally someone genuine standing up to Gestapo, but it is to be seen what IK would do when he becomes PM again.
May be still wait for one term and then take action in 2nd term.
 
Finally someone genuine standing up to Gestapo, but it is to be seen what IK would do when he becomes PM again.
May be still wait for one term and then take action in 2nd term.
The amount of anger against the neutrals at this moment is unimaginable. any action will have to be taken now while the public is behind him, while the iron is hot, so to speak.. as he settles into his PM ship, he'll have to make hard decisions to prevent the country from going tits us thanks to this little RCO experiment of the neutrals and the tajarba kari of PML-N, which will only weaken his support base as time goes on. even if he is allowed to rule with stability and brings properity, the people will evenutally forget the neutrals' shameful role and they will be back to backdoor manipulations once again

Yet he himself used them to his advantage. Yeh churan kisi or ko becho Khan sab.
Let me know when you find the angel leader you are looking for, will you? One who's never did or said anything wrong. Has ALWAYS stood by principles. Then, let's see you get him elected to a position where has can make change.
 
images (79).jpeg

Quote from Quaid-e-Azam address to Staff College Quetta. June 14, 1948​

“Do not forget that the armed forces are the servants of the people. You do not make national policy; it is we, the civilians, who decide these issues and it is your duty to carry out these tasks with which you are entrusted.”
Quaid-e-Azam speech to army officers, 1948 (the year of his demise)

images (80).jpeg

images (78).jpeg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525734996446674944
 

