Main In sab se behtar janta hoon. (I know better than all of these.)

This is the mantra a person is bound to hear in almost all of Imran Khan's speeches. Be it western culture, western politics, islamic political system, pakistani political system, arab monarchies, Fata area, Afghanistan china russia anything you name and IK has said at one point or another that I know better than all of these.

Well being an ardent supporter of yours it hurts to tell you that this illusion has brought you to this point. Even the personalities you(IK) idealize always used to consult with other experts on various subjects. Like Salman Fasri suggested digging a trench etc.



But you let yourself be blindsided not by USA but you this bubble that no matter what happens I know the best.



When you decided to not to tow the US and western line did you honestly expected them to not to react? They were bound to hatch some plan sooner or later.

And what did you thought that corrupt politicians not only in opposition but also in your own party and others would not surrender to west and obey them in their plan?



What did you do to stop this or to defend yourself against this? Were you so naive that you thought that other side will play by the book? Were you so foolish think that you would warm up to russia and US will sit calm clapping for you?



You should have been vigilant bcz it was your job.



Forgive me if I sound harsh but winners don't make excuses when other side plays the game.