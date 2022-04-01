What's new

Main in Sab se Behtar Janta hoon

Main In sab se behtar janta hoon. (I know better than all of these.)
This is the mantra a person is bound to hear in almost all of Imran Khan's speeches. Be it western culture, western politics, islamic political system, pakistani political system, arab monarchies, Fata area, Afghanistan china russia anything you name and IK has said at one point or another that I know better than all of these.
Well being an ardent supporter of yours it hurts to tell you that this illusion has brought you to this point. Even the personalities you(IK) idealize always used to consult with other experts on various subjects. Like Salman Fasri suggested digging a trench etc.

But you let yourself be blindsided not by USA but you this bubble that no matter what happens I know the best.

When you decided to not to tow the US and western line did you honestly expected them to not to react? They were bound to hatch some plan sooner or later.
And what did you thought that corrupt politicians not only in opposition but also in your own party and others would not surrender to west and obey them in their plan?

What did you do to stop this or to defend yourself against this? Were you so naive that you thought that other side will play by the book? Were you so foolish think that you would warm up to russia and US will sit calm clapping for you?

You should have been vigilant bcz it was your job.

Forgive me if I sound harsh but winners don't make excuses when other side plays the game.
 
he is always saying it . it seems to be insult of others . but then these politicians naza zardar baby and buddhi are worse of all .

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Main In sab se behtar janta hoon. (I know better than all of these.)
This is the mantra a person is bound to hear in almost all of Imran Khan's speeches. Be it western culture, western politics, islamic political system, pakistani political system, arab monarchies, Fata area, Afghanistan china russia anything you name and IK has said at one point or another that I know better than all of these.
Well being an ardent supporter of yours it hurts to tell you that this illusion has brought you to this point. Even the personalities you(IK) idealize always used to consult with other experts on various subjects. Like Salman Fasri suggested digging a trench etc.

But you let yourself be blindsided not by USA but you this bubble that no matter what happens I know the best.

When you decided to not to tow the US and western line did you honestly expected them to not to react? They were bound to hatch some plan sooner or later.
And what did you thought that corrupt politicians not only in opposition but also in your own party and others would not surrender to west and obey them in their plan?

What did you do to stop this or to defend yourself against this? Were you so naive that you thought that other side will play by the book? Were you so foolish think that you would warm up to russia and US will sit calm clapping for you?

You should have been vigilant bcz it was your job.

Forgive me if I sound harsh but winners don't make excuses when other side plays the game.
OP you have Intellectual dishonesty .

IK had been saying the same for last 25 years.

He stance hasn't changed from day one..

The problem is the elements inside establishment who still thinks we can get foreign aid and things will be like usual. The global situation has changed. There is not 1 super power now, there are many.

It took 2 decades for the conquest of Makkah, things didn't change overnight.
 
pak-marine

Main In sab se behtar janta hoon. (I know better than all of these.)
This is the mantra a person is bound to hear in almost all of Imran Khan's speeches. Be it western culture, western politics, islamic political system, pakistani political system, arab monarchies, Fata area, Afghanistan china russia anything you name and IK has said at one point or another that I know better than all of these.
Well being an ardent supporter of yours it hurts to tell you that this illusion has brought you to this point. Even the personalities you(IK) idealize always used to consult with other experts on various subjects. Like Salman Fasri suggested digging a trench etc.

But you let yourself be blindsided not by USA but you this bubble that no matter what happens I know the best.

When you decided to not to tow the US and western line did you honestly expected them to not to react? They were bound to hatch some plan sooner or later.
And what did you thought that corrupt politicians not only in opposition but also in your own party and others would not surrender to west and obey them in their plan?

What did you do to stop this or to defend yourself against this? Were you so naive that you thought that other side will play by the book? Were you so foolish think that you would warm up to russia and US will sit calm clapping for you?

You should have been vigilant bcz it was your job.

Forgive me if I sound harsh but winners don't make excuses when other side plays the game.
we hear it often on the streets " yar mujhey na bata mujhey sab pata hai "
 
He often use to say this when he discussed about western culture, he used to live there , he studied there , he spent more then half of his life in west so it’s obvious that he knows better then many of us Pakistanis living here in banana republic of Pakistan
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

He often use to say this when he discussed about western culture, he used to live there , he studied there , he spent more then half of his life in west so it’s obvious that he knows better then many of us Pakistanis living here in banana republic of Pakistan
People like OP will never highlight the achievements of PDM gang, because there aren't any except looting and plundering and sucking the blood of 230 million Pakistanis.

Also, I read a news that there is plot to assassinate PM Imran Khan now.
 
Lets face it, he is not a great orator.

But there is absolutely no doubt about sincerity in his message. This is what appeals to masses. If he had a bit better orator skills, his support base would have been sky rocketed!
 
Main In sab se behtar janta hoon. (I know better than all of these.)
This is the mantra a person is bound to hear in almost all of Imran Khan's speeches. Be it western culture, western politics, islamic political system, pakistani political system, arab monarchies, Fata area, Afghanistan china russia anything you name and IK has said at one point or another that I know better than all of these.
Well being an ardent supporter of yours it hurts to tell you that this illusion has brought you to this point. Even the personalities you(IK) idealize always used to consult with other experts on various subjects. Like Salman Fasri suggested digging a trench etc.

But you let yourself be blindsided not by USA but you this bubble that no matter what happens I know the best.

When you decided to not to tow the US and western line did you honestly expected them to not to react? They were bound to hatch some plan sooner or later.
And what did you thought that corrupt politicians not only in opposition but also in your own party and others would not surrender to west and obey them in their plan?

What did you do to stop this or to defend yourself against this? Were you so naive that you thought that other side will play by the book? Were you so foolish think that you would warm up to russia and US will sit calm clapping for you?

You should have been vigilant bcz it was your job.

Forgive me if I sound harsh but winners don't make excuses when other side plays the game.
Prove it wrong with your brilliance. He is not our teacher he only talk in histocal contast when he try to explain us. May be you are lucky to have universityeducation with the help of your father money but not many Pakistanis are lucky. criticizing him with words without logical conclusion. It is total crap
 
IMG_20220401_145438.png


So on tv geo anchors says they are expert knows better talk all types of things economical etc well they know jack about anything and here a guy who has achieve is saying he knows better its hard to digest for some self mind genius people.
 
I agree with most of you. Its painful to see him go like this. And I agree he knows better than an average Pakistani that's why he should have known that he will be targeted by all means.
Any how I hope he learns from this episode clean his party of lotas and and return with at least a clear majority.
 
View attachment 829308

So on tv geo anchors says they are expert knows better talk all types of things economical etc well they know jack about anything and here a guy who has achieve is saying he knows better its hard to digest for some self mind genius people.
Most important things you missed. University cancer hospitals and most of all He is pm of 230 millions. I mean sometime people make fun of themselves when they try to crisis him with out having any achievements for pak. They think they have done more then this man
 

