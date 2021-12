Main Economic Sectors - Economy of TURKEY

Turkey is defined as one of the World's newly industrialized Countries

Istanbul Finance Center Project come to life in 2022

Many People says Turkiye produce nothing

let's learn the truth

Construction Sector

Motor Vehicles and Automotive

Shipbuilding Industry

Multiple unit Trains, Locomotives and Wagons

Turkey has the World's 20th-largest nominal GDP and 11th-largest GDP by PPPThis landmark government project aims to build a larger financial center than the existing ones in New York, London and Dubai and also aims to make Istanbul one of the center of finance internationallyTotal of 44 Turkish construction and contracting companies were listed in the Top 250 International Contractors List prepared by the Engineering News-RecordTotal worth of projects undertaken by Turkish contractor firms abroad reached $395 billion as of the end of 2019The total construction project pipeline in Turkey stands at $508 billionGlobal car manufacturers with production plants include Fiat/Tofaş, Oyak-Renault, Hyundai, Toyota, Honda and Ford/OtosanTurkish automotive companies like TEMSA , KARSAN ,OTOKAR and BMC are among the world's one of largest van, bus and truck manufacturersTurkey is in 5th place in Europe and 15th place in the World in terms of auto production numbersIn 2019 the total export amount reached 31.2 billion $The number of shipyards has risen from 37 to 83 in Turkey between 2003 and 2020Turkey has 585 places for boat production, with a capacity to produce 700,000 tons of steel every year and to build 4.5 million deadweight tons of ships( Turkey ranks 4th after China,S.Korea and Japan )Turkish RMK Marine built 7,000 dwt Chemical Tanker fot The UKTurkey’s Kuzey Star Shipyard built Russia's first LNG-powered RO-RO Ship for FSUE Rosmorport in Tuzla, IstanbulTurkey's 1st indigenous electric Train served in 2020