Main Economic Sectors - Economy of TURKEY

Turkey is defined as one of the World's newly industrialized Countries





Turkey has the World's 20th-largest nominal GDP and 11th-largest GDP by PPP
1639381039261.png





Istanbul Finance Center Project come to life in 2022

This landmark government project aims to build a larger financial center than the existing ones in New York, London and Dubai and also aims to make Istanbul one of the center of finance internationally
1639381365847.jpeg






Many People says Turkiye produce nothing
let's learn the truth





Construction Sector


Total of 44 Turkish construction and contracting companies were listed in the Top 250 International Contractors List prepared by the Engineering News-Record

Total worth of projects undertaken by Turkish contractor firms abroad reached $395 billion as of the end of 2019


The total construction project pipeline in Turkey stands at $508 billion
1639382929326.jpeg




-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Motor Vehicles and Automotive


Global car manufacturers with production plants include Fiat/Tofaş, Oyak-Renault, Hyundai, Toyota, Honda and Ford/Otosan


Turkish automotive companies like TEMSA, KARSAN ,OTOKAR and BMC are among the world's one of largest van, bus and truck manufacturers
1639384187516.png

1639384169725.png



Turkey exported thousands of Buses to many Countries including Germany , İtaly , Poland, Romania

BOZANKAYA has exported SILEO S18 new generation Electric Buses to Hamburg and Aachen (Germany)
1639387275807.png


KARSAN Electric Bus
1639387678202.png


OTOKAR Electric Bus
1639387739873.png



Turkey is in 5th place in Europe and 15th place in the World in terms of auto production numbers
In 2019 the total export amount reached 31.2 billion $
1639383782867.png



Turkey's first indigenous Electric Car TOGG to hit the market in 2022
1639385558849.png



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Shipbuilding Industry


The number of shipyards has risen from 37 to 83 in Turkey between 2003 and 2020
Turkey has 585 places for boat production, with a capacity to produce 700,000 tons of steel every year and to build 4.5 million deadweight tons of ships


there are 34 Freight and Container Ships ( 1,6 million DWT ) orders to Turkish shipyards from worldwide
( Turkey ranks 4th after China,S.Korea and Japan )
1639386418455.png



Turkish RMK Marine built 7,000 dwt Chemical Tanker fot The UK
1639388714966.png



Turkey’s Kuzey Star Shipyard built Russia's first LNG-powered RO-RO Ship for FSUE Rosmorport in Tuzla, Istanbul
1639388926846.png



It is a little known fact that Turkey ranks 4th among the world’s luxury yacht producers with 10% of the large yacht production
1639385901685.png



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Multiple unit Trains, Locomotives and Wagons



TURKEY's first indigenous Tranway , Durmazlar Holding has won Tram transportation tender in Poland for12 Tram sets
1639385982977.png



BOZANKAYA has exported 16 Trams to Timisoara ( Romania )
1639386992236.png



BOZANKAYA AŞ has sold 22 of 4-car Metro trains to Thailand which will be used in Bangkok City Green Line subway project
1639386366931.png



Turkey as the 4th country that has the technology to design and produce a domestic hybrid locomotive as such across the world
1639386597729.png



Turkey's 1st indigenous electric Train served in 2020
1639387395847.png

1639387414009.png
 
