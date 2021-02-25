Maids for Sale: Silicon Valley’s Online Slave Market - BBC News

crankthatskunk
Another masterpiece from our "Arab Brethren" , selling slaves with modern way through apps on internet.
Great.
That's why I oppose GCC nationals and Arabs in general, due to their very cunning nature.
For decades they had been abusing domestic help from the poorer countries.
Now their abuses have taken to diferent levels.
Mind you some rich Pakistanis are not far behind in this practice of domestic abuse.
