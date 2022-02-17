What's new

Maiden shipment of steel on new Indo-Bangladesh route flagged-off

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,715
-5
11,690
Maiden shipment of steel on new Indo-Bangladesh route flagged-off

WORLD+BIZ

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 09:16 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Photo: Collected

Indian authorities on Tuesday flagged off the maiden voyage of steel cargo-laden barge from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in West Bengal's Haldia to Pandu Port in Guwahati through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR).

The maiden voyage – a consignment of 1,798 tonnes of finished steel products by Tata Steel Ltd in Jamshedpur, India – showcases the multi-modal movement of cargo along with harnessing of the power of river-sea combination, as per an official release issued on Wednesday.

The two vessels, named DB ABDUL KALAM and DB KALPANA CHAWLA, are carrying some 900 tonnes of steel each.

After unloading the consignment at Assam's Pandu Port, the barges will return with industrial coal cargo for Kolkata Dock System (KDS).

The barges will move along the neighbouring country's National Waterway 1 (River Ganga) onto IBPR and finally on National Waterway 2 (River Brahmaputra).

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Sonowal said, "Under PM Gati Shakti (India's national master plan for multi-modal connectivity) the government has envisaged an integrated approach towards communication that is efficient, economical and environment friendly.

"A synergy between inland waterways and ports is being worked out to serve as a multi-modal logistic hub for handling major domestic cargo."

www.tbsnews.net

Maiden shipment of steel on new Indo-Bangladesh route flagged-off

Indian authorities on Tuesday flagged off the maiden voyage of steel cargo-laden barge from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in West Bengal's Haldia to Pandu Port in Guwahati through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR). The maiden voyage – a consignment of 1,798 tonnes of finished steel...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
India begins test cargo transfer to north eastern states through Jamuna in Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
242
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
India's new shipping route through Bangladesh
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Atlas
Atlas
B
India will bear 80% cost of dredging work in Meghna river on Bangladesh side: Tripura CM
Replies
0
Views
8
Black_cats
B
B
Eastern Waterways Grid to benefit Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal
Replies
5
Views
507
HalfMoon
HalfMoon
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh: Faster, cheaper export to Europe from February
Replies
11
Views
662
damiendehorn2
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom