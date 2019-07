Subjugation and control of mass media: The third warning sign Mahua Moitra referred to was the "unimaginable subjugation and controlling" of mass media today. Taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Mahua Moitra said that five of the largest news media organisations in India today are either "indirectly controlled or indirectly indebted to one man in this country". Mahua Moitra claimed that TV channels were broadcasting propaganda of the ruling party, as "coverage of every opposition party is cut out." Mahua Moitra asked the government to come out with the numbers and the names of the media houses they are blocking out. She said the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry "employs over 120 people" just to monitor and control anti-government stories in media. Mahua Moitra also addressed the issue of fake news being spread in the country and said that the last Lok Sabha election was "fought not on farmer distress...or unemployment... but on Whatsapp, on fake news and on manipulating minds." Mahua Moitra also accused the ruling government for lying and said, "You repeat and repeat a lie until it becomes the truth." "I tell you that every time they put out one figure, one fact, that is not the truth. They are destroying the fabric of India," Mahua Moitra said.