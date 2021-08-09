Mahmudullah: We will be challenging whoever comes to play in Bangladesh

Published at 11:39 pm August 9th, 2021

Bangladesh players celebrate with the T20I series trophy in Mirpur MondayBangladesh in their next assignment will take on New Zealand at home for a five-match T20I series.Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah said his team will be challenging at home for any team that comes to play.The statement from the middle-order batsman came following Bangladesh’s historic series win against Australia.Hosts Bangladesh Monday registered a 4-1 series win, humbling the visitors by 60 runs in the fifth and the final game of the series at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Chasing 123 runs, Australia were restricted to 62, their lowest total in the format, inside 14 overs.Bangladesh had secured the series after winning the first three games.They lost the fourth but made an astonishing comeback in the last game to crush the mighty Aussies.This is Bangladesh’s maiden bilateral series win against Australia