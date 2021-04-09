Mahindra reaffirms faith in South African market with new facility

safari2021
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 8, 2021
- 132
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
Mahindra South Africa today opened the doors to its new national parts warehouse in Linbro Business Park in Gauteng.
The new warehouse, situated near the intersection of the N1, M1 and N3 highways in Johannesburg, is more than 30% larger than Mahindra’s Jet Park warehouse. A special shelving system more than doubles the available storage space, allowing it to centralise all parts storage in this new location.
“Mahindra has been recognised as the fastest growing volume brand for two of the last three years as we welcomed a record number of new owners to the fold. This growth in our vehicle parc and the rapid increase in franchised dealers have necessitated the larger warehouse,” says Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.
Besides being significantly larger than its predecessor, the new warehouse is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that tracks all parts in real time. This creates a completely paperless environment and allows the warehouse staff to receive, fill and dispatch orders in the quickest possible time.
“The new warehouse has been designed to significantly speed up our order filling and dispatch process. As all parts are tracked and dispatched electronically, we are able to fill orders much faster than before and ship them within hours of receipt,” says Rajesh.
The new warehouse was officially opened today by the Mahindra team, but it has been in trial operation since November 2020. During this time, the more than 33 000 parts lines were moved from Jet Park at night and added to the new electronic system to be immediately available the next day. This proved the efficiency of the new electronic system and ensured that there were no disruptions in the delivery of parts to dealers.
The new Linbro Park Parts Warehouse is the latest in a series of investments from Mahindra starting from 2018, which saw it establish a manufacturing facility in Durban, a new Special Fitment Centre in Gauteng and a new head office in Centurion, Gauteng.
During the same time, Mahindra grew its dealer footprint in Southern Africa to include new dealers as far afield as Louis Trichardt, Lephalale and Mahikeng and in neighbouring Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana and even Zambia.
“When we opened our vehicle assembly facility in Durban, we said that South Africa is Mahindra’s second home outside India and an important springboard to the rest of the continent. Our subsequent investments have underscored this commitment and placed us in a perfect position to grow further.”
Mahindra opens new state-of-the-art warehouse in Linbro Park
Mahindra South Africa today opened the doors to its new national parts warehouse in Linbro Business Park in Gauteng. The new warehouse, situated near the intersection of the N1, M1 and N3 highways in Johannesburg, is more than 30% larger than Mahindra’s Jet Park warehouse. A special shelving...
www.engineeringnews.co.za