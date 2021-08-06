Mahindra-owned Pininfarina to debut 1,874 hp Battista e-hypercar on Aug 12 Touted as the fastest and most powerful Italian sports car ever made, Pininfarina Battista offers 2,300 Nm of torque and fires to 100 kmph in under two seconds..Pininfarina will premiere the first production-spec Battista and just 150 units will be made.

Automobili Pininfarina is all set to officially launch its Battista hypercar on August 12 after years of working on the monster of an automobile machine. Pininfarina, owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, will produce just 150 units of what could be one of the most powerful cars anywhere in the world.Pininfarina will drive out Battista hyper GT on Californian roads for select clients once it officially launches the monster vehicle at the upcoming Monterey Car Week to be held between August 12 and August 15. Styled aggressively courtesy its black exposed signature carbon fibre bodywork and black gloss precision polished Impulso rims, these also helps the hypercar with its performance capabilities. With four electric motors at its heart, there is 1,874 hp for the taking and - faint-hearted drivers be warned - 2,300 Nm of torque.The time taken for you to read the above line may be all it takes for the Battista to fire from zero to 100 kmph. To be exact - under two seconds. But if driven more conventionally, the ultra capable EV could also provide a range of around 500 kilometres per charge.Little wonder then that the mood at the Pininfarina camp is quite upbeat. "We are excited to showcase the beautiful and sustainable future of luxury to our clients, while celebrating more than 90 years of Pininfarina design heritage during Monterey Car Week," said Per Svantesson, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina. "We look forward to our clients in the US experiencing the immense dynamic performance and personalised luxury of Battista for the first time."