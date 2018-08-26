Mahi Mera - Ali Sethi and Jamaldin

Separate names with a comma.
The lyrics are strong, culture is deeply embedded in it and the voice oozes with pain and agony of the common rural folks. Mosseki k ley or kia chaheay @Sheepistanis @tps77 @Signalian @Verve @SorryNotSorry
Thats the only song of Ali Sethi which I have ever liked, but it's kind of an old song.
If anyone's into Rubab
Gaa to. Kcuh b nahi rha bs tum tun tun he hai
Instruemental hay na . Use headphones and let the music do the singing.
This is the iconic beyn style singing of Seraiki belt if you ever listened to seraiki nohas you would see the same style
Nice song with good combination.
Uncut, unedited, natural simple people are beautiful people.