  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Mahi Mera - Ali Sethi and Jamaldin

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Zibago, Aug 26, 2018 at 12:24 PM.

  1. Aug 26, 2018 at 12:24 PM #1
    Zibago

  2. Aug 26, 2018 at 12:29 PM #2
    Mentee

  3. Aug 26, 2018 at 12:33 PM #3
    Sheepistanis

    Thats the only song of Ali Sethi which I have ever liked, but it's kind of an old song.
     
  4. Aug 26, 2018 at 12:37 PM #4
    Sheepistanis

    If anyone's into Rubab :smitten:

     
  5. Aug 26, 2018 at 12:40 PM #5
    Mentee

    Gaa to. Kcuh b nahi rha bs tum tun tun he hai :eek:
     
  6. Aug 26, 2018 at 12:42 PM #6
    Sheepistanis

    Instruemental hay na :oops:. Use headphones and let the music do the singing.
     
  7. Aug 26, 2018 at 12:52 PM #7
    Zibago

    This is the iconic beyn style singing of Seraiki belt if you ever listened to seraiki nohas you would see the same style
     
  8. Aug 26, 2018 at 2:25 PM #8
    tps77

  9. Aug 27, 2018 at 7:46 AM #9
    I.R.A

    Uncut, unedited, natural simple people are beautiful people.
     
