I am not the one who believe in Umma Chumaa...there is only one country on this planet earth I own and I am citizen of it and took oath to defend and it is Pakistan......



I gave shit to Iran, KSA, Gulf they are all same for me since i prefer only Pakistan's interest only....and same expecting from all Pakistanis.....





You people should check his history that saddened me since our youth took direction from sectarian bases which is extremely dangerous and disgusting...



Pakistan first......not Iran, not KSA not Gulf....



We have one homeland and that is Pakistan....

Click to expand...